Made in Idaho: Boise belt maker crafts one-of-a-kind leather belts by hand

BOISE, Idaho — A South Boise craftsman has been creating handmade leather belts for more than a decade, offering unique designs to local customers.

Michael Stewart handcrafts belts of different widths, colors and styles from his workshop, putting his personal touch on each piece.

"Everything I make is made with cowhide," Stewart said.

He rounds, stains, carves and punches the belts to custom sizes for his customers.

"Different widths, colors, I do some stitch work on some of my belts," Stewart said.

The process requires precision and attention to detail, something Stewart says may not be as easy as you think.

"It takes a little bit to make a good belt, it might not seem real hard to do but it takes a little work to get a few things figured out with it, I consider it an art," Stewart said.

Customers can find Stewart and his handcrafted belts at the Capital City Public Market in downtown Boise every Saturday morning or find his website here.