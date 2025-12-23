Lighting the Way: South Boise family turns holiday tradition into tribute

BOISE, Idaho — In South Boise, one family’s Christmas light display shines far beyond holiday cheer, serving as a heartfelt tribute to a beloved husband and father.

Each December, the Litke family transforms their front yard into a glowing celebration of love, faith, and perseverance. Every strand of lights takes on deeper meaning since the loss of their father, Terry Litke, in 2023.

“It’s really cool to see it all lit up and come together,” said Annie Litke.

What began as a simple family tradition has since become a way for the Litke children to honor their dad’s memory. When Idaho News 6 first introduced viewers to the family in December 2023, the lights were already more than decorations — they were a remembrance.

“It was just something that the kids and him always did,” said Melinda Litke in 2023.

Now in its third year without Terry, the tradition continues — and each December, the display grows.

“I think it brings the most joy for us when it’s all set up,” Annie said. “The process of setting up is a lot of work, but when it’s all set up, it makes it so worth it just to see it all come together.”

For the Litkes, the display isn’t just about filling their yard with lights; it’s about sharing the deeper meaning of the season.

“To portray just the true meaning of Christmas… to be able to put up the ‘Celebrate Jesus’ sign and the nativity scene,” Annie said.

Their mother, Melinda, watches proudly as her children take the lead and work together to bring the display to life. For her, seeing them collaborate is just as meaningful as the final result.

“It’s great seeing them all work together and put it up,” Melinda said. “Just to see them all working together and see it all come together — and have them work together as a team.”

This year’s additions include a tree farm, more lights, and new angels, all carefully placed by helping hands, big and small. Setting it all up takes days, sometimes spanning the entire Thanksgiving week, but the effort is worth it.

For the Litke family, the lights serve as a way to keep Terry’s legacy alive while spreading joy throughout their South Boise neighborhood.