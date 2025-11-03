SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — After years of debate over whether an empty lot in South Boise should become housing, businesses or a mixture of the two, a commercial vision is finally moving forward.

The 11.4 acre property near the corner of Lake Hazel Road and Five Mile Road has sat undeveloped for years. Previous proposals to build housing were denied by Ada County officials.

That changed when Rocky Mountain Companies submitted plans for commercial use — a proposal that won unanimous approval from the Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission and the support of neighbors.

WATCH: Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey talks to neighbors and explains the history of the lot

Commercial development approved for long-vacant South Boise lot

"There's so little land left out here and the area's growing so quick that we really need commercial," said Don Elliott, who lives just a few doors down from the site.

Elliott and his wife Liz moved to the neighborhood about six years ago, and were initially told the lot would become commercial businesses — but multiple developers tried to get housing of some kind approved on the lot.

Under the newly approved plan, the lot will be divided into 12 buildable commercial parcels.

"Everybody we talked to was for what they're going to do and so are we. So it's all good now," said Elliott.

This part of South Boise has seen rapid growth in recent years, but residents say they lack nearby staples such as hardware stores, sit-down restaurants and other essentials.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Rocky Mountain Companies to talk about their plans for this development, they sent us this statement:

"We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from the County and from the surrounding neighbors who have championed this project and shared their insights along the way. A special thank-you to Carlos, who has been engaged in these conversations from the very beginning. Many of us at Rocky Mountain Companies are third-generation Idahoans, born and raised in the Boise Valley, and we take great pride in working on projects in our own community. This part of Boise has seen tremendous growth and is ready for more commercial services, and we’re excited to help meet that need.



We’re now finalizing our construction documents and preparing to begin infrastructure work in December."

Rocky Mountain Companies

If all goes to plan, the first batch of businesses is expected to open around Fall of 2027. After that, the entire development will take many years to become fully built out and occupied by tenants.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.