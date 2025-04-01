OSHA lawsuit against Inland Crane dismissed following deadly Boise hangar collapse

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — An OSHA lawsuit against Inland Crane has been dismissed. Inland Crane was cited following a hangar collapse in South Boise that killed three people in January 2024.

Now, Inland Crane must provide training for all employees, including Stop Work Authority (SWA) and signs of possible structural instability.

Attorney Enrique Serna, who represents the families of two of the three victims killed, says lives could have been saved if Inland Crane had provided additional training before the collapse. "If Inland Crane would have stopped the crane work on January 31st, Mario and Mariano would be alive," said Serna.

In a statement from Inland Crane on Tuesday, Vice President Jeremy Haener wrote, "Inland Crane is proud of our employees for their safe and effective work. We continue to mourn our colleagues and friends lost in the incident and offer our deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. We are pleased that OSHA agrees that neither our employees nor our equipment contributed to the tragic hangar collapse in January 2024."

Another OSHA violation was filed against Big D Builders following the collapse.