Boise School District says it will allow "Everyone is Welcome Here" signs, despite new law

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District says signs with the words "Everyone is Welcome Here" can still be displayed by teachers in the district, despite a new law that restricts what can be shown in Idaho schools.

On July 1, Idaho House Bill 41 went into effect, which is meant to "ensure that flags and banners displayed on public school property do not promote political, religious, or ideological viewpoints." Just days before, the Idaho Department of Education, which controls enforcement of the new law, released guidance to all Idaho schools on how to remain compliant with H.B. 41.

"Under the new law, many flags and banners, including Pride Flags, will not be able to be displayed in our schools," the Boise School District told its staff in a recent memo. "If you are thinking about other ways to make your space feel safe and welcoming for all students, please reach out to your administrator."

The new law comes months after the West Ada School District faced controversy over telling one of its teachers to remove a poster from her classroom that read "Everyone is Welcome Here." Sarah Inama, the teacher in question, has since resigned from her position with West Ada.

On Thursday, the Boise School District sent out a memo to all families in the district, stating that although they plan to comply with the new state law, they will still continue to support any teachers who choose to display an 'Everyone is Welcome' poster.

“The 'Everyone is Welcome Here' sign affirms a foundational principle of public education — that every student, regardless of their background, is legally entitled to dignity, respect, and a sense of belonging in their school community," the district wrote. "Creating an environment where students feel welcome and affirmed is not an ideology — it’s our legal duty."

