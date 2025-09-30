Residents debate Eagle Saturday Market location as downtown construction nears completion

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle residents packed City Hall to share their concerns about the future location of the city's Saturday market, with opinions split between returning downtown or staying at the current location.

The Eagle Saturday Market once filled Heritage Park, bringing shoppers into downtown Eagle. But construction moved it to City Hall nearly two years ago, and now residents and business owners are divided on where it should permanently operate.

City Council member Melissa Gindlesperger supported bringing events back to their original location.

"We made a motion in which to have all historical events come back into the Heritage Park area as well," Gindlesperger said.

Downtown business owners expressed frustration over the market's absence and its impact on foot traffic. Megan Hoiosen, owner of Sweet Tea Living on East State Street in downtown Eagle, has been vocal about the challenges facing downtown businesses during the extended construction period.

"We have been trying to battle through all the construction, and it has been three years," Hoiosen said. "So we have felt a lot of pain, and you guys have heard me say that numerous times."

Despite the challenges, Hoiosen expressed gratitude for the city's efforts to bring events back downtown and acknowledged the work of market organizers.

Hoiosen praised the Heritage Park renovations, including additional storage space and new bathrooms, which she believes will benefit both vendors and visitors.

"I do love that Heritage Park has got some renovations, so maybe you guys can store some of the stuff because I used to watch them have to lug it all and haul it back down here to store. So I am excited that the city council had moved forward to provide some more bathrooms for downtown for the Heritage Park," Hoiosen said.

She emphasized the importance of utilizing the investment in Heritage Park improvements.

"With putting that much money into Heritage Park, I know you didn't do the full, you know, expansion, but you are putting money and time into that space to be used, and I think it would be a good use for your citizens to be able to see that their money is being used weekly," Hoiosen said.

Hoiosen suggested potential collaboration between downtown businesses and market vendors, including the possibility of closing First Street to accommodate more vendors.

"I don't want it to be us and them. I've always said I care about my town. I raised my kids here. I want my business to be a light in our community and so I really am wanting to collaborate," Hoiosen said.

"I think it could be a win-win for everyone," Hoiosen said.

She pressed for a firm commitment from the city council about the market's return.

"Can we be committed to knowing that the market and all the events will return to Heritage Park?" Hoiosen said.

Council member Gindlesperger confirmed the motion included all historical events but noted that she and another council member would not be serving beyond January, encouraging residents to discuss the issue with incoming council candidates.

The Ada County Highway District says downtown construction is set to be complete at the end of October. However, Mayor Brad Pike warned that deadlines can be pushed back and possible weather delays could interfere with the timeline.

"If we don't have that facility ready to go, then what do we do? Cancel the whole thing?" Pike said.

Some vendors argued the market should remain at City Hall due to the city's growth and the benefits of the current location. Brenda Caetano, a Star resident who has been a vendor at the Eagle Saturday Market for nine years, selling home medicinals, defended the City Hall location.

"I realized even though I loved the venue at the at the park - at Heritage Park... I realized that we can't go back, that we're better off here, and that this is a pleasant environment here at the City Hall," Caetano said.

Caetano argued that downtown businesses' struggles aren't solely due to the market's absence but rather the construction that has made the area difficult to access.

"The streets have all been closed off around their businesses. People can't hardly get down to the downtown businesses," Caetano said.

Moving back downtown would limit the market to about 30 vendors unless the city can get permission to use nearby property. The current City Hall location allows for more vendors and amenities.

"We won't have street park, vendors on the streets. We won't have the food trucks, which is a big attraction for vendors there," Caetano said.

Pike emphasized his commitment to supporting local businesses while navigating the challenging decision.

"Come on people, let's be fair about what's going on here. I want your businesses to thrive. I want you to be able to be successful," Pike said.

The city says the market is set to take place downtown in 2026, but the location for following years could change based on ongoing discussions and community input.