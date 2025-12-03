Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Eagle may become home to another Costco; neighborhood meeting planned

EAGLE, Idaho — Costco is considering a new warehouse in the Treasure Valley, just inside Eagle city limits. The retailer is evaluating property at Idaho 55 and Hill Road and plans to host a neighborhood meeting on Thursday, Dec. 4, to outline the proposal and answer questions.

A notice distributed to nearby residents says the project would include a warehouse, parking, a fuel facility and an outparcel for additional commercial use, such as restaurants or banks.

While Costco has not yet filed a formal application with the City of Eagle, a city spokesperson confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the company has met once with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The city says residents with questions or concerns can email the commission at pnz@cityofeagle.org, but adds that more answers will be available once a formal proposal has been submitted.

The neighborhood meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Eagle Academy High School.

