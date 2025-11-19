Linder Rd closed between Saguaro Dr and Rosslare Ct, will reopen in 2026

EAGLE, Idaho — Linder Rd is now closed to through traffic between State Highway 44 (SH-44) and Floating Feather Rd as crews begin phase 1 of the Ada County Highway District's (ACHD) "Linder Road, State Highway 44 to Floating Feather Road project."

Local access remains available throughout much of the closure, but Linder Rd will be fully closed between Saguaro Dr and Rosslare Ct until the spring of 2026, reports ACHD.

The project will widen Linder Road to five lanes, with two lanes in each direction as well as a center turning lane. It will also add medians, a roundabout, street lights, and multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists.

In the meantime, commuters are urged to use Park Ln and Palmer Ln to get around the closure.

"Those heading to and from the schools along the corridor should plan to use Floating Feather Road," says ACHD.

