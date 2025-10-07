EAGLE, Idaho — Two suspects accused of kidnapping an 18-year-old in the Eagle foothills last month appeared for a preliminary hearing at the Ada County Courthouse Monday morning.

Idaho News 6 was the only media present in the courtroom.

Eagle kidnapping suspects appear in court as case moves forward

Devin Larson, 21, who previously posted bond, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during the court appearance. Steen Lamb, 22, remains in custody on $500,000 bail and appeared via Zoom for the proceedings.

The judge set Lamb's next hearing for October 20, while Larson is expected back in court on October 15.

As previously reported in an exclusive interview, both men are accused of luring 18-year-old Jordan Carrillo to the Eagle foothills for a photoshoot before prosecutors say the victim was tased, tied up, and beaten for hours.

The case has been closely followed since police announced the arrests of Lamb and Larson in connection with the alleged kidnapping incident.