Second suspect in Eagle kidnapping appears in court, bond set at $300,000

EAGLE, Idaho — The second suspect accused in an alleged kidnapping that police say happened in the Eagle foothills last week faced a judge for the first time Tuesday.

Devin Larson, 21, appeared before a judge on charges of second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery. He is the second suspect in the case, along with 22-year-old Steen Lamb. Idaho News 6 was the only media outlet present at both cases.

Second suspect in alleged Eagle foothills kidnapping appears in court, bond set at $300,000

During the court hearing, prosecutors outlined the allegations against both suspects in the September 5 incident.

According to the prosecutor, on September 5, 2025, at around 1:48 p.m., law enforcement received a report of a kidnapping. The victim had come to the Star Police Station and reported that he had arranged a meet-up with a photographer to take some photographs of his motorcycle.

When the victim went to the location and met with an individual, it was not the person he had been communicating with regarding the pictures.

The prosecutor said that when that individual had taken one photo of the bike, the victim was then tased on his back. The victim fell to the ground and was held down by two people.

"The victim's hands and legs were restrained with zip ties, and then he was dragged across the asphalt for a few feet, and then had a bag placed over him that covered his whole body," the prosecutor said.

"While in the bag, the victim was kicked and hit multiple times in the head and body. The victim was also tased additional times in the chest," the prosecutor continued.

The prosecutor revealed additional disturbing details about the alleged assault.

"The victim was told that he needed to break up with his girlfriend or he would be killed. One of the assailants used the victim's phone to send texts, breaking up with the victim's girlfriend," the prosecutor said.

"And after about an hour of this incident, the assailants then concluded the incident by threatening the victim that if he had told anyone or went to the police, that they would kill him, his sister, or another family member," the prosecutor added.

The prosecutor said the victim was able to recognize the vehicle as well as the voice of one of the assailants, identified as Steen Lamb, who was arraigned on a similar charge the day before.

According to the prosecutor, when law enforcement interviewed Steen Lamb, he confirmed that the incident had happened and that he had another friend, Devin Larson, assist him in the kidnapping.

"The defendant was located and arrested, and post-Miranda, he did admit that he had helped Steen throughout the incident," the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors requested that the judge set Larson's bond at $500,000 — the same amount as Lamb's bond.

The prosecutor noted that while Larson does not have any criminal history, "the circumstances here are extremely concerning, especially regarding the threats that were made."

Prosecutors also said, "Although we don't have specifics about who made what threats, he seemed to be complicit in those as well."

The defense argued for a lower bond of $100,000, citing Larson's lack of criminal history and community ties.

The judge acknowledged the defense arguments but set bond at $300,000.

The judge scheduled Larson's next court appearance: "You'll be in front of Judge LoJack on September 22nd at eight 30 if you're in custody. Nine 30 if you're out of custody."

This is the same day as Steen Lamb's preliminary hearing.

The case continues to develop as both suspects face serious charges related to the alleged kidnapping and assault in the Eagle Foothills area.