Eagle food bank sees highest demand in 20 years as seniors struggle with SNAP delays

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle neighbors need help keeping food on the table, with leaders at the city's only community food bank reporting the highest demand for food in 20 years as disruptions in food stamp funds sent local seniors scrambling for assistance.

Lisa Lavin, president of the Eagle Community Food Bank, has witnessed a dramatic shift in the demographics of those seeking help.

"The percentage of our demographics of who we serve, in particular the seniors, has gone up from 40% to over 60%," Lavin said.

The Eagle Community Food Bank has been operating for over 20 years in downtown Eagle as a 501c3, 100% volunteer organization. Last year, they moved into their current location in the Eagle Senior and Community Center building, which provides easier access to seniors.

"This is in the Eagle Senior and Community Center building, which is lovely because it also provides us with easier access to seniors, which is really a vulnerable population here in Eagle. Many people feel the challenges of the economic challenges and the cost of living going up," explained Lavin.

Pete Dover, past president of Eagle Kiwanis, has been involved with the organization since 2003, just one year after moving to Eagle. The Eagle Kiwanis Club was first started in 1999 and has been supporting the food bank for two decades.

Dover has witnessed dramatic changes in demand over recent years, particularly in the last few weeks.

"The interesting thing that's happened is, let's say in the last 8 years, or we can even narrow it down to the last 5 years, the food bank would support roughly 20 to 30 families on a weekly basis. And then, starting two weeks ago, what we started seeing is that number rose to 56 to 60 families," said Dover.

The increase reflects broader economic challenges affecting the community. Seniors on fixed incomes are struggling, and last week nearly 60 neighbors in Eagle turned to the city's food bank while they waited for SNAP funds to be disbursed.

Dover described the emotional impact on those seeking help for the first time. "[In] the last several weeks [there] are people that have literally broken down and cried, saying, 'We never thought we'd be here, but we're glad that you're here that can help us,'" Dover said.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says all SNAP funds should now be dispersed.

Eagle Kiwanis works closely with the food bank year-round, not just during the holidays.

While there are other food assistance options in the area, including Hope Lutheran between Eagle and Star, the Star Food Bank, and monthly distributions by the Seventh Day Adventist Church, the Eagle Community Food Bank serves as the primary resource for downtown Eagle.

"We have been operating for over 20 years in Downtown Eagle. We are a 100% volunteer organization, so lots of people in our community help volunteer," added Lavin. "That allows us to then use the food, the donations, and resources we get towards food and other key items."

In Eagle, the food bank operates as a "choice pantry," allowing clients to pick what they need while reducing waste.

"It's less waste on our side because they're only choosing the things that they want or need," Lavin explained.

Dover emphasized the organization's flexibility in accepting various forms of assistance.

"We take financial contributions, we'll take food contributions, whatever it is that you want to give— we can be a conduit to give that to the food bank to be able to have a positive impact on the community," Dover said.

November is the food bank's busiest month of the year, as they work to fill tables for the holidays and stock up for winter.

"Now more than ever, if you can help, now is a great time to help," Dover said. "Beyond the holidays, when you start thinking about February and March and April, if there's an opportunity to help, then to do that."

The November 18 food drive is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and supports both Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

"Ideally, what the community needs to know is that we'll be in front of Eagle Albertson's," said Dover. "Come down, shop, buy some food that's needed for the food pantry. Ideally, buy a turkey and donate it because the food that we get on Tuesday helps support Christmas meals along with Thanksgiving meals for the local community and also for Sisters Villa, which is low-income senior housing."

Despite the difficult circumstances that bring people to the food bank, Lavin finds meaning in the relief the organization provides.

"It's always a difficult choice for folks, but the feeling that they have when they leave— the relief and the happiness— is worth it all," Lavin said.

Dover believes the food bank's partnership status may change in the future.

"I think things will change. I think that a partnership will probably happen eventually, which would be wonderful because that will allow this organization to have an even bigger and an easier impact on the citizens that they're trying to help locally," Dover said.

The Eagle Community Food Bank is working to partner with the Idaho Food Bank, hoping to expand its resources and reach more people in need.

"We've been independent, locally funded for all these years through donations. We are applying and have applied to be an Idaho Food Bank partner because that's an important network to be a part of," Lavin said.

Eagle Kiwanis, currently with 17 members, is seeking new volunteers to expand its community impact.

"As a club, we are small. We're 17 members right now. If any of you out there would like an opportunity to see how you can give back to your community and get together with like-minded people, then please come visit our club at one of our meetings and see what we're all about," Dover said.

The club meets the second Wednesday of every month from noon to 1 p.m. at the Office Building Company in Eagle. More information is available at eaglekiwanis.com or on their Facebook page at KiwanisEagle.

Dover expressed gratitude for the community's ongoing support.

"For the community, thank you for your generosity. Thank you for always supporting the service project that we have," Dover said.