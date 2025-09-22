Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews battle overnight wildfire near Beacon Light Rd.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that started overnight near Beacon Light Road.
EAGLE, Idaho — Firefighters have stopped forward progress on a wildfire that started overnight near Beacon Light Road.

Middleton-Star Firefighters say they responded to the wildfire at 11:01 p.m. on Sunday, in the wildland-urban interface near Hartley Lane, in Eagle. The area is in the Star Fire Protection District.

Firefighters say several structures were threatened before forward progress was stopped.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, according to the Star Fire Protection District, including Star Fire, Middleton Fire, Eagle Fire, Meridian Fire, Boise Fire and BLM.

