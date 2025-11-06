Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Love Your Neighborhood: Eagle Performing Arts Center, where it's never too late to become a ballerina

Idaho News 6
A 69-year-old student says she started practicing ballet at 60, proving it's never too late to become a ballerina.
EAGLE, Idaho — At the Eagle Performing Arts Center, the beauty of ballet isn’t just for kids or professionals — it’s for anyone who wants to move, stretch, and find joy through dance.

The studio’s adult ballet classes give grown-ups a chance to reconnect with the art form, whether they’re stepping into a studio for the first time or returning after years away.

Experience a typical adult ballet class at the Eagle Performing Arts Center

Inside the bright studio space in downtown Eagle, classes focus on balance, flexibility, and strength — but also on having fun.

Instructors guide dancers through classic barre and floor exercises, helping each person improve at their own pace. There’s no pressure, just music, movement, and encouragement.

For many, these classes are more than a workout — they’re a weekly escape. Participants say they leave feeling taller, calmer, and more confident, with a renewed sense of creativity and community.

Eagle Performing Arts Center has become a welcoming place for anyone who’s ever wanted to dance again — proof that it’s never too late to discover the rhythm, grace, and joy that ballet can bring.

Register for a class: Eagle Performing Arts Center - Adult Classes

