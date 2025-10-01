New joint fire station coming to Eagle Highway 55 to boost wildfire response

EAGLE, Idaho — A new fire station is coming to Eagle along Highway 55, where the Bureau of Land Management is working with the city to boost their wildfire response capabilities through a partnership.

The collaboration between the BLM and the Eagle Fire Protection District will mark the first time crews from both agencies will operate out of the same station, creating a strategic location for emergency response in the area.

Watch to learn more about the project from BLM

BLM and Eagle Fire District partner on new Highway 55 station

Chad Cline, BLM Boise District Fire Public Information Officer, explained that the BLM has been searching for a permanent location for years.

"The BLM [has] been looking for years for a permanent home. We've jumped from Middleton to Star and all those places," said Cline. "Now, we're in the development phase of getting a station."

The funding for the project represents a joint effort between multiple agencies.

"Some of it may come from the BLM, some of it from Eagle Fire Protection District," said Cline. "And then the BLM helping with the architectural side of the designs and that kind of stuff."

Dan Hawkins, an Eagle resident who spent 31 years working as a firefighter for the military at Mountain Home Air Force Base and has been retired for nearly four years, lives close to the site where the new joint fire station will soon break ground. He understands how location can make or break emergency response efforts.

Hawkins discovered the project when he noticed crews working on the site and went to investigate.

RELATED | With just 18 volunteers, Horseshoe Bend Fire Department struggles to keep up with community growth

"I knew a couple of the guys and said hello and said, 'What are you guys doing here?' And they said, well, we're going to build a station here. And so, yeah, as soon as we found out, we were pretty excited that at least it didn't go to two-story homes all across the back of our yard," Hawkins said.

The BLM says the facility will provide year-round covered storage for engines and equipment, addressing the challenges of extended fire seasons and increased urban interface areas.

"To have this station here is important for both sides because we're looking for a permanent place to land, to have engines that are good year-round, that are placed in a covered facility," Cline said.

The location will dramatically improve response times compared to the current arrangement, where crews must travel from the Boise district headquarters near the airport.

"I think it takes about roughly 45 minutes to get here from that side of the town if the traffic is minimal," Cline explained.

Hawkins believes the strategic location will provide better access for fire protection efforts throughout the region, particularly given the dangerous conditions along Highway 55.

"I think it's going to give better access from a fire protection standpoint that they're going to be able to get out onto Highway 55 and the local area," Hawkins said. "So getting them off of Floating Feather and closer out towards 55 is going to be a good thing."

The need for improved wildfire response in the area is evident from recent fire activity and the area's natural conditions. Hawkins, who has lived in the area since 2004, has experienced wildfires firsthand and understands the risks.

"We just had some dry lightning last night right out here. I was outside, and it doesn't take much to start fires," Hawkins said.

Idaho News 6 footage from August shows firefighters responding to the Eagle foothills as flames burned right next to homes.

Idaho News 6 Smoke and flames get close to a home in the August 18th Eagle foothills fire.

Nearly every summer, fires spark along Highway 55, highlighting the importance of having crews stationed nearby.

Hawkins expects the new station to be able to accommodate more resources than the current facility.

The partnership will also enhance training opportunities and coordination between the two agencies.

"It just kind of brings us all together in the collaboration between the two departments and being able to train more often and just have that collaboration that means a lot to us [in terms of] success," Cline said.

While most neighbors support the project, some have expressed concerns about communication.

RELATED | BLM requires shooters pay $24k for starting wildfires that burned over 700 acres

One neighbor who did not want to be on camera told Idaho News 6 that he was frustrated by the lack of communication about the project.

However, he said he's glad the land will support wildfire crews instead of a new housing development, even though he'll miss the peace and quiet.

For Hawkins, having the fire station in his neighborhood brings a sense of comfort and familiarity, given his firefighting background.

"Oh, I'm just glad it's gonna be in my backyard. I'm gonna feel right at home," Hawkins said.

The BLM says the goal is to have the station ready by 2027, providing enhanced wildfire protection for Eagle and the surrounding areas.