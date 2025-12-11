Care provider​​ brings holiday magic to elderly Eagle woman's home

EAGLE, Idaho — Carol McAllister and her caretaker Hunter Cooper from Senior Helpers, a non-medical, in-home care provider, are celebrating the holidays together.

For McAllister, who has vision challenges, Cooper's assistance goes far beyond typical household tasks.

"It's really nice to have her around any of the holidays. We just have a lot of fun together, I can't imagine my life without her anymore," McAllister said. "Without being able to see very much, I couldn't manage. I just couldn't manage."

WATCH: See the caregiver bringing holiday cheer into her 90-year-old client's home

CEO of Senior Helpers, Nicholas Magnusson, emphasizes bringing holiday cheer into their clients' homes to help them maintain a sense of normalcy during the season.

"Helping them prepare for Christmas on a normal basis so that you can feel that fulfillment, you can feel that enjoyment, because a big chunk of this is your mental health," Magnusson said.

Research from Consumer Affairs shows isolation and loneliness can increase a senior's risk of dementia by 50%. McAllister credits her time with Cooper for boosting her mental health during what can be a challenging time of year.

"I'm grateful to have her, and she has made my holidays much happier than they would have been otherwise," McAllister said.

The feeling is mutual. Cooper said helping McAllister decorate cookies and the Christmas tree brought unexpected joy to her own season.

"It really has given me a renewed sense of purpose and just has brought so much joy to my life as well, and I am so grateful to have her," Cooper said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.