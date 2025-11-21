Idahoans react to proposal to name State Highway 16 as the "Charlie Kirk Memorial" Highway

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A proposal to rename Highway 16 the “Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway” is already taking shape, even before any legislation has been filed at the Idaho Statehouse.

Idahoans shared mixed reactions when asked about the idea. “No, I disagree. I don’t think it should be named by someone not from Idaho,” said Ashley, an Idaho native now living in Boise.

WATCH | Idahoans react to "Charlie Kirk Memorial" Highway proposal

Idahoans react to proposal to name Highway 16 to "Charlie Kirk Memorial" Highway

Austin, another Idaho native Austin said, “We are pretty Republican, so maybe.”

“I’ve followed Charlie for years, but I don’t think he’s at the level of having a highway named after him," said Jeff, who is visiting Idaho on a business trip.

A local conservative Christian interest group, the Idaho Family Policy Center, is preparing a bill for lawmakers to consider.

The organization says the state should “recognize Charlie’s legacy” and that “renaming the highway will serve as a reminder that free speech and the Christian faith are vital for a functioning constitutional republic.” The group says it is already seeing interest from potential sponsors.

The Idaho Transportation Department said its role is simply to carry out whatever lawmakers decide, including making and installing dedication signs, like the existing Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway markers along I-84.

Former Idaho Democratic Senator Rick Just believes the proposal may come with a political strategy attached.

“That reason is to see who votes against it, so they can use that against them in elections. They’re probably after more moderate Republicans,” he said. Adding that he'd "like to see more of an Idaho connection, maybe it’s a military person from Idaho" who is memorialized.

No changes have been made yet, but any decision would need to be passed by lawmakers and signed by the governor. The issue is expected to surface in early 2026.