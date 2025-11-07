Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TRAFFIC ALERT: Waterline break causes traffic delays on Linder Road

Allie Triepke / KIVI
EAGLE, Idaho — Lane restrictions are in place on Linder Road at West Saguaro Drive after a waterline break, according to the Ada County Highway District.

Crews with Veolia are performing emergency repairs, reducing traffic to one lane. Flaggers are also directing drivers through the area.

ACHD is urging drivers to use caution and avoid the area if possible. There is no estimated timeline for repairs, but the work is expected to affect the evening commute.

Idaho News 6 will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

