Eagle Fire Department provides chimney safety reminders after structure fire

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Fire Department released safety reminders to the community after responding to report of a structure fire in Eagle last night.

Crews were dispatched to the scene of the fire and found that it was coming from the chimney.

According to the Eagle Fire, crews quickly extinguished the fire, and the property was released back to the homeowners.

The department shared several reminders on how the community can prevent chimney fires. These include regular cleaning to ensure creosote removal, scheduling annual chimney inspections, installing correctly sized spark arrestors, and ensuring that smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are installed on every story level.

As the weather grows colder, these reminders can help prevent devastating incidents.