Idaho's first all-wheelchair basketball team seeks community support through holiday fundraiser

EAGLE, Idaho — Idaho's first and only all-wheelchair basketball team is pushing for the next level and counting on the community to help them get there.

This weekend, they will host a holiday fundraiser that combines the magic of Christmas with the power of adaptive sports.

Dan McEntire, director of the Gem State Falcon Parent Organization and the newly formed Gem State Wheelchair Athletics, discovered the transformative power of wheelchair basketball when his son was just 10 years old.

McEntire's son was left paralyzed by an extremely rare illness, a cousin of polio, that only affects a few dozen people in the United States and only one other child in Idaho. At first, he thought it was just a cold.

"He was coughing, and then a few minutes later, he was paralyzed," said McEntire. "Simple as that. It was tragic."

After weeks in recovery, they were introduced to wheelchair sports, and McEntire immediately saw his son's confidence and joy return.

"He was down in the dumps. That's really, really hard to see, but we were introduced to wheelchair sports," said McEntire. "I saw the light in his eyes come back on the second he was introduced to wheelchair basketball."

Tommy Schroeder, head coach of the Gem State Falcons prep team and a player-coach on the adult team, started the Falcons about four years ago when he moved to Idaho from Wisconsin.

"They had a recreational league that played at Boise State and also with Boise Parks and Recs for the kids, but when I moved here, there wasn't an actual team to compete in the National League, so my dad and I started the league," Schroeder said.

The Gem State Falcons represent Idaho's first nationally recognized wheelchair basketball team. The adult team has been in existence for about 4 years, while the kids are entering their second season.

"I think we had like 3 people when we first started. Now we have 11 on our adult team, and I think we got like 10 kids, so it's a lot of fun," explained Schroeder.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Tommy Shroeder speaks about how wheelchair basketball allowed him to travel the world.

Schroeder's personal experience with adaptive sports shaped his understanding of their importance.

"I grew up in Wisconsin, and we had teams. I had an older sister, younger brother that were really active in sports, and before I moved to Milwaukee, I was kind of isolated, kind of by myself," added Shroeder. "but as soon as I started playing adaptive sports, people saw me on more of an equal level that I can go out and compete at a high level."

The opportunities that wheelchair basketball provided changed Schroeder's life.

"It's opened up a lot of doors personally for me in my life," said Shroeder. "I played overseas, got to travel the world, met a lot of my closest friends through wheelchair sports, so it's not just basketball, it's like we always say— it's a way of teaching independence through sport."

For Schroeder, the social connections formed through adaptive sports were particularly meaningful.

"It was easier for me to connect to a person with a disability growing up than [with] able-bodied kids, so I don't know if I can speak for these kids, but I just know it was important for me to be able to connect on a level with more of my peers instead of so-called non-disabled, able-bodied kids." - Tommy Schroeder, Head Coach of the Gem State Falcons

Schroeder emphasized the competitive nature of the sport while maintaining a focus on enjoyment. "We're not looking for sympathy. We're out there, we're having fun."

The sport offers unique opportunities for advancement, including potential Paralympic competition.

Wheelchair basketball follows most traditional basketball rules with some modifications.

"The only difference is there's no double dribble in wheelchair basketball, so you put the ball in your lap, you get two pushes, and you have to dribble again, and then you can, you know, put the ball in your lap, take 2 pushes [again]," explained Shroeder. "The kids [are] playing [on] an 8.5 ft hoop, the adults playing [on] a 10 ft hoop. Courts are the same. We're all strapped in, so we fall over and, you know, get right back up, and it's a good experience."

However, the costs associated with adaptive sports present significant challenges.

"Wheelchair basketball, adaptive sports, and all of its varieties are incredibly expensive. One of the main challenges that we have as Idaho's only wheelchair basketball team is that in order to compete as a team, we have to find other teams. And since we're the only team in Idaho, well, that means we have to travel," McEntire said.

This Saturday, the team is partnering with local businesses for "Magic in Motion," a fundraiser designed to support the team's ongoing needs.

Shroeder said he's eternally grateful to the participating businesses, saying, "I'd love to return the favor to them someday."

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6

Dr. Heather Lowe, owner of Vibrant PT & Wellness, is hosting the event and offering free sport screenings and wellness sessions alongside a silent auction, with every dollar going toward the team.

Local artist Kasey Crawford will be taking walk-in Santa photos and fine art holiday portraits by appointment as part of the fundraising effort.

"It's real-life magic to see these kids and these adults working on this team, and adaptive sports is so important, so I wanted to bring that all together with the magic of Christmas," Crawford said.

For McEntire, supporting the team is about more than just basketball — it's about providing essential opportunities for growth and confidence.

"This is a necessity in his life, and so I'll do anything that it takes to help this organization grow and flourish," McEntire said.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 Dan McEntire's son plays wheelchair basketball for the Gem State Falcons.

The "Magic in Motion" fundraiser takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vibrant PT & Wellness in Eagle.

The event will feature hot cocoa and cookies, walk-in Santa photos from 10 to 11 a.m., free sports screenings from Dr. Lowe throughout the event, and silent auction items donated by local Eagle businesses. Attendees can also donate directly to the team during the event.

For more information about the event, visit storytimeportraits.com and click on "Enchanted Holidays" for all the details.

