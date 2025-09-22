Judge denies bond for both suspects in Eagle kidnapping case

EAGLE, Idaho — A judge denied bond requests for both suspects charged in the kidnapping of a man in the Eagle foothills during a preliminary hearing on Monday.

Steen Lamb, 22, and Devin Larson, 21, both charged with second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery, requested bond reductions from their current amounts of $500,000 and $300,000. The judge denied both requests after hearing arguments from defense attorneys and prosecutors.

The case stems from an alleged Sept. 5 incident where prosecutors say Lamb lured the victim to the Eagle foothills under the pretense of a motorcycle photoshoot, then tased, zip-tied, and beat him with help from Larson.

As Idaho News 6 previously reported, the victim arranged to meet with a photographer to take pictures of his motorcycle, but was instead attacked by the two suspects. The victim was tased, restrained with zip ties, dragged across asphalt, and had a bag placed over his entire body while being kicked and beaten.

Prosecutors said the suspects told the victim to break up with his girlfriend or he would be killed, and Lamb then presumed to use the victim's phone to send breakup texts. The assault reportedly lasted about an hour and ended with threats to kill the victim or his family members if he contacted police.

Lamb's attorney requested a $50,000 bond, describing his client as a Meridian resident living with his mother and brother. The attorney said Lamb graduated from Meridian High School, works a seasonal job as a wildland firefighter in Hagerman, and makes Halloween masks on the side.

"We're fine with any bond restrictions," Lamb's attorney said, adding that Lamb has no criminal history or substance abuse issues and only knew the victim through email.

Larson's defense requested either $10,000 bond or no bail at all. His attorney described Larson as a lifelong Idaho resident whose parents and grandparents attended the hearing to show family support.

The attorney said Larson was looking for work before the incident and suggested GPS monitoring as a condition of release.

"There's no indication that he would be a problem again," Larson's attorney argued.

The state's attorney opposed both bond requests, detailing the alleged crimes. They said Lamb communicated with the victim via email about a photoshoot, then tased, zip-tied, and dragged the victim across the asphalt before kicking, and tasing him in the chest and back.

Prosecutors also added that the victim saw a gun-shaped object against his chest.

The prosecutor said Lamb sent text messages to the victim's girlfriend and told the victim to break up with her. They then noted that both suspects admitted details to authorities, with the victim able to identify Lamb.

Larson's attorney argued his client was more along for the ride, and that this matter was driven by Lamb.

The judge said he considered all arguments and information before denying both bond requests.

After the hearing, Larson's family members spoke with Idaho News 6 about the case, but preferred not to speak on camera.

"This is way out of his character," Larson's father, Guy Larson, said.

He continued to talk about his son's innocence in the court's eye and how people are quick to judge: "Things need to be progressed in steps."

He said he recently visited his son, making a note on Larson's appearance. "The way he's talking... he's having an incredibly hard time."

Larson's father added, "I'm trying to be more positive for both of us to make sure he stays up and doesn't think the world's crashing and disowning him."

Larson's grandmother, Sheila Larson, said her grandson wants to find work and change his ways after speaking with him during a 10-minute video call.

"We want to help strengthen him," she said. "He wants to learn to do better and make better choices."

Sheila Larson's fiancé noted that Devin is more of a follower than a leader and, unfortunately, got caught up in this incident.

A spokesperson with the Hagerman Fire Protection District told Idaho News 6, regarding Lamb's charges, "We're just kind of shocked that he would do something like that," before adding, "having our name tied to it is not good."

Both suspects will appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6.