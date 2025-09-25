Two juveniles sustain serious injuries after dirt bike collision in Eagle

EAGLE, Idaho — Earlier this week, two unlicensed juveniles riding unregistered, gasoline-powered dirt bikes collided near the intersection of State Highway 55 (SH-55) and E. Floating Feather Road.

A social media post from the Eagle Police Department says the two were transported to a local hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the crash.

The Eagle Police Department says that to ride a dirt bike legally, riders must have a valid driver's license with a motorcycle endorsement for highway use, a valid restricted vehicle license plate with OHV sticker, proof of insurance, a Department of Transportation approved helmet, as well as working taillights, headlights, brake lights, turn signals, mirrors, and horn.

It is also illegal to ride dirt bikes on sidewalks.