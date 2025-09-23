Court records show one suspect released on bond in Eagle kidnapping case

EAGLE, Idaho — One of the two men charged in the Eagle kidnapping case has been released from jail.

Court records show 21-year-old Devin Larson bonded out after his bail was set at $300,000. Larson and 22-year-old Steen Lamb are both charged with second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery in connection to a Sept. 5 attack in the Eagle foothills.

Prosecutors say Lamb lured the victim under the guise of a motorcycle photoshoot before the man was tased, zip-tied, beaten and threatened.

Lamb remains in custody on $500,000 bond. Both suspects are due back in court Oct. 6.

