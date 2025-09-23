Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodEagle

Actions

Court records show one suspect released on bond in Eagle kidnapping case

EAGLEKidnappingSuspects.png
Greenlee Clark, Idaho News 6
EAGLEKidnappingSuspects.png
Posted
and last updated

EAGLE, Idaho — One of the two men charged in the Eagle kidnapping case has been released from jail.

Court records show 21-year-old Devin Larson bonded out after his bail was set at $300,000. Larson and 22-year-old Steen Lamb are both charged with second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery in connection to a Sept. 5 attack in the Eagle foothills.

RELATED | Judge denies lowering bond for both suspects in Eagle kidnapping case

Prosecutors say Lamb lured the victim under the guise of a motorcycle photoshoot before the man was tased, zip-tied, beaten and threatened.

Lamb remains in custody on $500,000 bond. Both suspects are due back in court Oct. 6.

Watch to learn more about what happened in court on Monday, Sept. 22 —

Judge denies bond for both suspects in Eagle kidnapping case

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Meet your Eagle neighborhood reporter Greenlee Clark