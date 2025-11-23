BOISE, Idaho — Idaho drivers are embracing nostalgia on the road, making the state's newest retro license plates some of the fastest-selling specialty designs in Idaho history.

The throwback black-and-white license plate design has sold more than 18,000 units since launching in June, adding approximately 200 sales per day. A teal-and-white version, which recreates Idaho's standard plate design from before the red, white and blue became the norm in 1989, is also gaining popularity among drivers.

Throwback Idaho license plates generate millions for potato research and highways

"It has been a huge hit. Again, one of the fastest growing specialty plates in Idaho," said Britt Rosenthal, DMV public information officer.

The popularity comes with a premium price and serves a specific purpose. Each black-and-white plate costs an additional $70 before customization, with $25 from every sale going to the Idaho Potato Commission and $50 to the highway fund.

Sam Eaton, vice president of legal and government affairs for the Idaho Potato Commission, said the funds support potato research and development.

"That includes things like variety development of new potatoes that are more water efficient, disease resistant, drought resistant, and those kind of things. So we can keep growing the world's best potatoes here in Idaho," Eaton said.

The potato commission receives approximately $150 per day from plate sales, while highway funding has generated nearly $1 million from these sales alone. The commission is seeing several hundred thousand dollars for research that shapes the future of the state's most iconic crop.

Idaho's connection to potatoes on license plates dates back to 1928, when the state issued the country's first advertising plate featuring the tubers. However, the design was unpopular and only ran for one year.

"You know, I'd like to see one like that, frankly, but I don't know how popular it would be because people hated this one. That's why they only ran it for a year," said Rick Just, former Idaho senator.

Idaho didn't feature potatoes on plates again for another 20 years. Since 1948, some version of "Famous Potatoes" has appeared on Idaho's standard plates.

Today, a fully restored and repainted 1928 license plate can sell for $500 to $700.

