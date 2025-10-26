Tenants form union at Eagle mobile home community, calling out rent hikes

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A mobile home community near Eagle Island State Park is joining a renters' union, hoping to fight back after they say their new landlord raised utility and rent costs, sent out eviction notices to several community members, and cut down trees without notice.

WATCH | Neighbors share why they are ready to fight back against rent hikes—

“We’re struggling because of him”: Eagle residents push back against new landlord

“We chose this place to live because of its beauty. People know each other, we help each other, we’re friends, and we’re family,” said neighbor Anna Cox.

Saturday, neighbors, supporters, and members of the Treasure Valley Tenants Union gathered at the Elevate Eagle Mobile Home Community, originally named Riviera Estates, to speak out against what they call drastic and harmful changes to their neighborhood.

“And for someone to come in and try to change that, it’s really shameful,” said Cox.

A few months ago, the park was purchased by Elevate Commercial, based in San Diego. Since then, tenants say they’ve been harassed by property managers, ignored when they bring up concerns, faced repeated boil water notices, and received multiple eviction warnings.

“It has kind of made everyone nervous that we’re next,” said Ashley Damberger, a neighbor and union leader.

Some of the residents are retired, disabled, or living on fixed incomes, and say rent and utility bills have climbed by hundreds of dollars in just a few months, straining families and leaving many anxious about the future.

At the rally, a few tenants said they appreciate some of the cleanup efforts around the property but are frustrated that they happen without warning.

“One of my favorite things to do is sitting outside when the wind blows through, listening to the trees. So when they cut ours down, I cried. That’s been a heartbreaking experience,” said Damberger.

“Did he give you notice that he is cutting down the trees?” asked Allie Triepke, Neighborhood Reporter for Idaho News 6.

“Nope, I came home from work and my trees were gone,” said Damberger.

Now, union leaders say 33 of the 38 occupied lots in the community have joined their fight.

They’re demanding that Elevate Commercial and its owner, Demetre Booker Jr., come to the negotiation table.

“What do you really want Demetre and Elevate Commercial to know and hear from you guys?” asked Triepke.

“That we are all struggling because of him,” said Damberger.

Idaho News 6 reached out to Elevate Commercial and its management for comment on the tenants’ claims and the newly formed union, but did not hear back by deadline.

Tenants say they want to hear from their property manager by Monday, November 3rd.