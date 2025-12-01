DHS reposts Eagle bar’s free drink offer tied to immigration tips

EAGLE, Idaho — A post from a familiar watering hole in downtown Eagle, offering a free month of drinks to anyone who helps federal agents deport an undocumented immigrant, is sparking debate after the Department of Homeland Security shared it on its official social media account.

Old State Saloon posted on Nov. 29 that it would give “FREE BEER FOR ONE MONTH” to anyone assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in identifying and deporting “an illegal from Idaho.”

X Eagle bar claims it will give one month of free beer for tips leading to deportation of undocumented immigrants.

Hours later, DHS’s verified account reposted the message along with a GIF, raising questions about whether the agency is endorsing the promotion. Idaho News 6 has contacted DHS and ICE for clarification but has not received a response.

X DHS reposted Old State Saloon's message on X.

On Nov. 30, the saloon announced its first “winner,” describing the person as someone who helped get “a dangerous illegal deported.”

X Old State Saloon calls first winner a "hero" in X post.

Legal and Policy Questions

Idaho Alcohol Laws

Idaho regulates how businesses can promote and give away alcoholic beverages under Title 23 — Alcoholic Beverages of the Idaho Statutes.

Specific provisions in Title 23 and related rules from the Idaho State Police Alcohol Beverage Control Division outline restrictions around offers of free alcohol as prizes, premiums, or inducements.

Idaho News 6 has contacted ISP's Alcohol Beverage Control Division to ask whether the Old State Saloon’s month-long free drink promotion complies with those rules. We will update this story when ABC responds.

You can read the statute here: Idaho Title 23 — Alcoholic Beverages

Federal Policy Context

ICE maintains a publicly available procedure for receiving information from members of the public about suspected immigration violations. The process, outlined on ICE’s official website, explains how submitted information is reviewed by Homeland Security Investigations and what criteria may be used to determine whether follow‑up is warranted.

DHS’s own social media guidelines note that reposts or shares of outside content on official accounts “do not imply endorsement” and are used to inform the public on matters connected to its mission.

Read ICE’s policy here: https://www.ice.gov/webform/hsi-tip-form

Read DHS’s social media policy here: https://www.dhs.gov/digital-strategy

Idaho News 6 will update this story as more information becomes available.

