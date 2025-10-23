Eagle kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty as victim calls decision 'disrespectful'

EAGLE, Idaho — One of the men accused of kidnapping a teen in the Eagle foothills appeared in Ada County Court on Wednesday afternoon, formally pleading not guilty.

Idaho News 6 was the only outlet inside the courtroom as Devin Larson, one of two men charged in the Eagle kidnapping case, entered his plea.

"It felt very disrespectful, felt like he just kind of forgot everything that happened," said Jordan Carrillo, the victim.

"Like it, it hurts, it's like it's a slap in the face," said Jennifer Carrillo, Jordan's mother.

Larson and co-defendant Steen Lamb are accused of luring Jordan Carrillo to the foothills, where prosecutors say they tased, tied up, and beat Carrillo for hours.

Larson is charged with felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor battery. If convicted on the felony charge, he could face up to 25 years in prison with a minimum of one year behind bars. The misdemeanor battery charge carries up to six years.

During the hearing, the state brought up co-defendant Steen Lamb's court date and asked if Larson's would be scheduled for the same day and time.

Larson will appear on Oct. 29 at 8:30 a.m. on the same day that Steen Lamb will appear in court.

After court, Carrillo told Idaho News 6 he was prepared for a possible not-guilty plea, but the decision still stings.

"It kind of hurt in a way, but it's, you know, nothing I can do, nothing I can do about it," Carrillo said.

His mother, Jennifer, also thought Larson was going to plead guilty and told Idaho News 6 she's frustrated her son's accused attacker is out on bond. She fears his family isn't taking the charges seriously enough.

"If my son did that, I'd be like— I'm here for you, but you did it wrong, like you deserve to go to prison, you do your time, just man up to it. Don't sit here and cry about it," Jennifer Carrillo said.

Both mother and son say their biggest hope is that the court sends a clear message that kidnapping and violence will not be overlooked or minimized.

"How can someone like that say they didn't do something even though it literally happened to me? It's just surprising, really," Jordan Carrillo said.