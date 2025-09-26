The City of Eagle highlights this year's progress and upcoming projects at 'State of the City' event

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Mayor Brad Pike highlighted more than a dozen city projects during the city's State of the City meeting Thursday night at Eagle Nazarene Church, with many involving major construction efforts that will impact residents in the coming months.

Pike delivered his annual address to a packed audience, combining updates on city finances, recognition of community service, and a detailed rundown of completed, ongoing, and upcoming projects.

The downtown mobility project, a collaboration with the Ada County Highway District, dominated much of the discussion as it enters its final phase after two years of street enhancements.

"We've widened the sidewalks, we've put in new trees, shrubbery, landscaping, and the project is basically theirs, and it's to enhance the safety of pedestrian traffic as well as the flow, the fluidity of the traffic going around our downtown area," Pike said.

The downtown project has expanded Plaza Road and fixed the intersection of Eagle and Plaza, with Aiken Street running from 2nd Street to Eagle Road. Old Park Place will connect from State Street around the Plaza intersection next to Walgreens.

"We're looking forward to that project to help with the fluidity of traffic. It'll flow much better and smoother, and there'll be less congestion," Pike said.

The Downtown Mobility Project is expected to be completed by the end of October, with historic downtown events returning in 2026. Pike warns the community to be aware that the project's end date could be extended due to weather challenges.

"We appreciate the patience from the public and the businesses. We know it's been a lot," Erin Johansen, ACHD Business & Community Relations Coordinator, said.

Watch to see what's next with Eagle's construction.

Eagle downtown project nears completion as Linder Road work begins

Following the downtown project's completion, ACHD will shift focus to Linder Road from Highway 44 to Floating Feather. The expansion will widen the road from three to five lanes, including two lanes in each direction, a center turn lane, and a roundabout at Floating Feather and Linder Road, along with 10-foot multi-use pathways on both sides to accommodate students, cyclists, and pedestrians.

The $20 million Linder Road project will feature boulevard-style landscaping in the center median and enhanced sidewalks and landscaping on the exterior sides. The City of Eagle will contribute $2 million to the project.

"We know it's frustrating for the public, for the residents, but at the end of the day it's needed. We need to get that road widened to help ease traffic. I mean those schools, during those rush hours, it's, it's chaotic, and you know, without this getting done, it's gonna stay chaotic, and the goal here is to improve that," EJ Vitta, ACHD Linder Road project manager, said.

The Linder Road project is expected to begin in mid-November and continue through March 2027. ACHD will be hosting an open house regarding the project on November 6 at Galileo STEM Academy.

Greenlee Clark / Idaho News 6 ACHD booths at Eagle's 2025 State of the City event.

The mayor highlighted several major projects completed far under budget thanks to in-house work by city staff, including library concrete repair that was estimated at $217,000 but completed for $3,400, saving $213,000. The Pamela Baker Park irrigation pump project saved $204,700, coming in at $14,200 instead of the estimated $218,000.

Pike addressed serious safety issues at the city's Shooting Sports Park, where the 3D archery range remains closed indefinitely due to misuse. The facility, which exceeded its $500,000 budget by $37,000, has experienced problems with firearms being discharged at archery targets and individuals engaging in dangerous cross-firing.

"Please, again, do not take a firearm up there and shoot the archery targets. That's not what they're designed for," Pike said.

Pike kept conversation short about the range, due to litigation.

Beyond the major road projects, Pike announced that roughly nine new projects will begin next year, while more than a dozen current projects are nearing completion. These include the $5 million Terra View Park funded partly by $2 million in impact fees and scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

The Eagle Regional Athletic Park, a 90-acre sports complex, has raised $17 million toward its $22-27 million total cost and will include baseball, soccer, and field hockey facilities with a possible future community pool.

Other upcoming initiatives include the $1.8 million Olde Park Place Road extension, a $5 million city-owned shop and fire district training facility targeted for early 2026, and a $4 million federal BEAM grant to expand fiber internet access to northern and underserved areas.

Pike emphasized the importance of maintaining quality infrastructure for the growing community.

"We need to make sure that people have a safe and well-maintained roadway system that they can enjoy, and they can have their quality of life will be enhanced by that," Pike said.