BOISE, Idaho — It has been a lackluster start to the ski season due to unfavorable weather conditions. However, because Bogus Basin saved snow from last year and has its own snowmaking operation, they opened on a limited basis this weekend.

Bogus Basin opened the Easy Rider Conveyor and built a terrain park on the bunny hill. No lifts were spinning, but the non-profit recreation area hopes that with the help of Mother Nature, they will be able to open the Coach Lift next weekend.

WATCH | Skiers and snowboarders enjoying opening weekend—

Skiers and snowboarders get their first turns of the season at Bogus Basin

"I think it is really cool they have all the new technology to save snow throughout the summer, and honestly, I appreciate all the Bogus Basin workers for putting in the hours to make this happen," said snowboarder Owen Bastian-Cobb.

Bastian-Cobb had a fun time trying out tricks on the terrain park after two inches of fresh snow fell overnight. Bogus Basin has only received nine inches so far this season, but a little bit of fresh snow on top made a difference for Owen.

"It's really nice, the snow is a lot better than I thought it would be, I thought it was going to be icy," said Bastian-Cobb. "I think the terrain park is really fun, I think there are a lot of crazy ways to attack it."

On the other half of the run, skiers and snowboarders were able to get in their first turns of the season.

The young girls in the Feighner family slayed the slopes! Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent found out why they skied 81 days last year with their family.

"I like the runs, and how I get to sit on the chair and then ski down from them, that is what I like," said Vivian Feighner, who is hoping for the snow to start falling.

Opening weekend gave skiers and snowboarders a taste of what's to come, but we all hope that Mother Nature starts turning on the faucet soon, as the coverage on the mountain isn't looking too good.

"I want to see some of the lifts start running," said Bastian-Cobb. "I miss going fast, it would be cool to see a bunch of snow fall."

Bogus Basin will be closed during the week as the team will continue to make as much snow as possible. Lift openings will depend on the weather conditions throughout the week.