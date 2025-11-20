Boise River Guides' Chris Gerono shows us how to tie a fly to catch steelhead

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game (IDFG) will stock around 200 steelhead in the Boise River at five different locations on Friday. This gives anglers a unique opportunity to catch a steelhead without leaving the Treasure Valley.

IDFG expects to arrive around noon. They will have two trucks dropping off steelhead at Barber Park, the Americana Bridge, the Glenwood Bridge, the Broadway Bridge, and the West Parkcenter Bridge.

See what fly guide Chris Gerono would typically use to entice a steelhead bite

"When steelhead come into the river, they quit eating, so what we are trying to do is— get something— our bait in their face so they are going to come and snap at it," said Chris Gerono of Boise River Guides. "That is when you set the hook, and the fun begins."

Chris Gerono showed us how to tie a fly called the egg sucking leech on a larger hook intended for the size of steelhead.

Gerono will not be out there combat fishing with everybody else, but he does want to do something to improve the experience for anglers.

Check out the video to learn more about the fly tying process

"We are going to do a little casting demonstration for people if they are interested, and we are going to set up a flat top grill and make pancakes just serving the people for free," said Gerono. "It gives me a little something to do, too."

Last May, Chris invited us out for a fly fishing adventure on the Owyhee River. He showed two out-of-state anglers how to catch brown trout. This Saturday, Chris and Boise River Guides will spearhead a clean-up effort on the Owyhee River starting at 11:00 a.m.

"We want to give back to the community by cleaning up the Owyhee River because it could really use it after a busy season," said Gerono. "People are welcome to show up, bring gloves, we will provide everything else, and we are meeting at the wildlife viewing area just downstream of Snively Hot Springs."

Boise River Guides will also host a free fly-tying demonstration about once a month for the rest of winter. The next event, if you want to learn how to tie some flies, happens at Gem State Brewing in Eagle on Wednesday, December 10, at 7:00 p.m.