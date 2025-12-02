Bighorn sheep poached and abandoned near Riggins, reward offered for information

RIGGINS, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is investigating after a bighorn sheep ram was found shot and left to waste above Big Salmon Road near Partridge Creek on Nov. 24.

Officials say the ram was killed between Nov. 20 and 22. There is no open bighorn sheep season in this area, and the animal had been shot in the head with no attempt to recover it.

The incident has angered residents and sportsmen who frequent the area. The Idaho Wild Sheep Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Citizens Against Poaching at 800-632-5999 or the IDFG Clearwater Region at 208-799-5010.