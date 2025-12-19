Brundage hopes for additional snow to open up more terrain during the holiday break

Brundage Mountain Resort got nine new inches this week at the base, but it wasn't enough to open more terrain on Saturday.

For the past two weekends, Brundage welcomed skiers and snowboarders to ride on Easy Street, and that will be open again this weekend.

Brundage is close to opening more terrain, but they need more help from Mother Nature.

Check out the video to see the conditions and people enjoying Easy Street

Brundage hopes for more snow to open up more terrain during the holiday break

"The best case scenario is we get a lot of snow, and within 12 to 24 hours we can open up a significant portion of the mountain," said general manager Ken Rider. "Our team is ready, and we have been doing everything we can to prepare the mountain."

Friday marked the last day of school before the holiday break, and this break is crucial to ski resorts because it's when they generate the most revenue on day passes during the season.

"Yeah, the holidays are arguably our biggest time of the year, and the ski industry in Idaho is over a four-million-dollar industry," said Rider. "We are really hoping Mother Nature unloads and we can have a good Christmas holiday."

The slow start to the season has happened at ski resorts all over our region; not a single one has been able to fully open. The impact affects the resorts, their workers, and the economy in a place like Valley County.

"We have got 250 employees that have gone through orientation, and then there are the restaurants, bars, and hotels that rely on us being open."

Tickets will cost ten dollars to ride on Easy Street on Saturday. Brundage has rolled out a competitive pricing model to reflect the terrain they do have open. When they get more snow, they anticipate the next lift to open will be the Bear Chair, and when that happens, tickets will cost $30.

A slow start to the season doesn't necessarily mean it will be a below-average ski season. One big storm can change everything, and I'm looking forward to when the snow arrives at the resort known for the best snow in Idaho.