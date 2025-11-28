Wildlife overpass on Highway 21 continues to be a success for deer, elk and drivers

BOISE, Idaho — The wildlife overpass built two years ago continues to help deer and elk cross the highway, but people need to respect the crossing and not ride dirt bikes on it.

In 2004, more than 100 deer and elk died when they fell through the ice on Lucky Peak Reservoir near the high bridge. It's an event that Roger Phillips of the Idaho Fish and Game remembers.

"It was a combination of the water being a little bit higher, and there was ice on the reservoir itself," said Phillips. "Those animals started to cross on the ice and fell through, and that was kind of the end of it; there was no way to rescue them."

The mission became prevention, and Idaho Fish and Game began installing wildlife fencing in an attempt to have the herds cross further up Mores Creek, and provided the animals with a path under the highway to cross. The Army Corps of Engineers lowered the water following the incident, and we never saw another one like the scene with all the elk and deer dying.

Then, two years ago, the Idaho Transportation Department stepped in to build an overpass specifically for wildlife to make it safer for the herds and motorists. ITD won a Presidential Transportation award in environment and planning for this project.

"There have been some great partnerships to make this overpass and everything happen," said Phillips. "We have had some real successes with this and look forward to more of them happening. We can’t credit everybody enough for coming to the table and saying let’s make this work, and it really paid off."

We don't know the exact numbers, but from October 17 to December 24 of 2024, during the fall migration, Idaho Fish and Game used cameras to count more than 1,000 mule deer using the overpass without a reported crash between a vehicle and an animal.

"We know it is getting used, and it is really rewarding to see that because we know that 1,000 deer crossing that overpass is 1,000 deer not crossing the highway," said Phillips. "That is great for the animals, and that is also great for the motorists."

It's that time of year when the herds are on the move, so people driving on any of the Idaho back roads need to be alert, especially during dawn and dusk when the animals are on the move. Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent saw some elk on the road driving back from Stanley at night after checking out the Aurora Borealis.

The wildlife overpass is only for wildlife; it is illegal to operate a motor vehicle on top of it. Down in Mores Creek is an area that is popular with people driving off-road and for dirt bikers.

The Boise County Sheriff's Office posted a warning last week that dirt bikers should not be rallying up to the wildlife overpass and using it as their own personal playground.