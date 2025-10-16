$10M Clean Water & Open Space Levy follows local tradition of preserving outdoor recreation

BOISE, Idaho — Boise voters will decide on a $10 million Clean Water and Open Space Levy in November. It's a levy that will cost homeowners $10 for every $100,000 of their home's value for two years if approved.

"It’s just such a small investment of money for the people that are homeowners compared to what we as the community get out of it," said Brent Kidder, who was walking his dog with his wife at the Hillside to Hollow Reserve. "That’s why I voted yes on it."

Check out the video to see how people enjoy the open space we have because of previous levies

Previous levies have preserved open space and recreation in the Boise foothills

Voters have approved two similar levies in 2001 and 2015. These levies allowed the city to purchase land in the foothills and preserve them for everyone to use instead of the land being sold to the highest bidder and developed into subdivisions.

"Obviously, I'm one of the people that just loves things like this, and I love it that I live in a community that says it’s important. We are looking at what our kids and our grandkids are going to have," said Kidder. "Once these things are developed, you lose it."

The Boise foothills would look a lot different without these levies. As it currently stands, there are 15 public reserves in the Boise foothills— including Camel's Back, Hulls Gulch, Military Reserve, Polecat, Hawkins Reserve, and Hillside to Hollow Reserve— just to name a few.

In 2013, the City of Boise used funds from the first levy to purchase 258 acres, and in 2019, the City again used funds from the second levy to buy an additional eight acres to create a parking lot and a trailhead at the Hillside to Hollow Reserve.

Add in a partnership with the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, and Boise residents have an expansive outdoor playground that is perfect for hiking, biking, and taking dogs on scenic walks.

" I come here twice a day," said Kidder. "It’s just such a resource the City of Boise has. It's amazing that they did this and look what it purchased us."

The City of Boise has also used the Clean Water and Open Space Levy to purchase land to create parks, make improvements like the stairs at Ann Morrison Park, and enhance clean water in the Boise River.

The average home price in the Boise area costs $500,000, so in that scenario, a homeowner would pay $50 in 2026 and $50 in 2027 if the levy is approved. The levy will pass or fail with a simple majority vote.

"It's amazing that they did this 25 years ago when they started the first one, and we have this that was slated to be developed," said Kidder, surrounded by wild sagebrush. "Instead, we are one of those communities where we can look up at our foothills and see our foothills."