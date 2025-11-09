Pro Skijor debuts new tour, and this extreme winter sport will stop in the Treasure Valley

Skijor Boise will be one of the stops on a new professional skijoring tour. The action-packed event will happen at the Ford Idaho Center on Feb. 6th and 7th.

The Nampa event will be one of seven stops for the new Frontier Tour in the Rocky Mountain region, with another being in eastern Idaho in Driggs. Local competitors McKinley Keener and Caroline Potter look forward to competing.

"We are really excited to have a hometown race," said Keener. "I think it was smart to bring a race to the Treasure Valley with the horse culture and the ski culture. I think it is a win-win idea."

Skijoring is a unique sport that is gaining traction in the West. During the event, a horseback rider pulls a skier on a rope, and that skier has to navigate gates, jumps and grab rings. The horseback rider also has to grab a ring, depending on the venue.

We first met McKinley and Caroline last winter during the Wood River Valley skijoring competition. They won the couple's division and finished second and third in the novice division.

"We won this buckle and the vest I’m wearing at the Wood River race," said Potter. "It's a fantastic race, the people who put it on are wonderful. That race will always be special to McKinley and I because we met there."

The couple met two years ago at the competition, and this past summer, they got engaged.

"I’ve been riding since I was in grade school, and he’s been skiing since he was really young," said Potter. "We both let each other do our thing, and as a team we really do well."

Their story showcases how unique skijoring is, bringing together both the equine and skiing communities.

“Skijoring is the craziest and funnest sport in my opinion," said Keener. "I just love it, it is a rush. The people are fantastic, and it is like nothing else I have ever done," said Potter.

This duo looks forward to competing in their own backyard, as it will allow friends and family to watch them in action. Skijor Boise will happen at the beginning of February, and the Wood River event will follow it in mid-February.

"We hope everyone can come out and watch," said Potter. "It is a wonderful time, there is never a dull moment at a skijor race. I highly recommend it to come out and maybe even try it."

