Backpacking the most popular loop in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area

STANLEY, Idaho — The Alice-Toxaway Loop takes hikers on a nearly 19-mile journey, gaining 3,139 feet of elevation through the rugged Sawtooth Range past cascading waterfalls, and onwards to picturesque alpine lakes.

This area has become so popular that earlier this spring the Sawtooth National Recreation Area imposed a $10 day use fee to park at Pettit Lake and the Tin Cup Trailhead. All in all, my overnight backpacking trip cost me 20 bucks.

This change in managing the Alice-Toxaway Loop was made because the parking lot frequently fills up on weekends during the busy summer months. Officials say the fees will be used for collecting garbage, cleaning the restrooms, and preserving this pristine area.

One of the unique aspects of this loop is how you can customize your route. Backpackers can go in either direction from the start, and they can do multiple nights as well as extra day hikes.

I even got passed by someone who I believe was doing the entire loop in a single day.

I'll be the first to admit I'm not the best backpacker, mainly because I don't have the best gear. That aspect is also customizable, as many people go for ultra light gear for a better experience, but that gear is expensive.

I once hand-carried my sleeping bag for 20 miles in the Frank Church Wilderness and got made fun of quite a bit for my old school approach.

If you're considering the loop, must-have gear pieces include a functioning water filtration system, a spot device for emergencies, a backcountry medical kit, a head lamp, food, a bear box, and finally— a tent and sleeping bag to catch some shut eye after a long day on the dusty trail.

It's important to practice Leave No Trace's 7 Principles, which include carrying out waste for both humans and dogs. I carry wag bags, toilet paper, and a garbage bag to make sure I pack out absolutely everything I bring with me on a trip like this one.

It's also important to know the regulations.

Backpackers must fill out a wilderness permit near the trailhead, but it's free to do so.

You aren't allowed to have a campfire on the Alice-Toxaway Loop, and dogs must be kept on a leash from July 1 through Labor Day Weekend. Motorized equipment, including drones, are also prohibited in the wilderness area.

However, backpacking in the Sawtooths is a special experience, and I was glad to have my dog Chief by my side as I did the loop in counter-clockwise fashion.