Idaho Fish and Game to stock more than 4,500 rainbow trout in waters across the state

IDAHO — Idaho Fish and Game plans to stock more than 4,500 rainbow trout in lakes, ponds and rivers statewide this month.

The agency highlighted several family-friendly fisheries receiving December shipments. In the Southwest Region, the Boise River will see 648 trout released from Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam and another 648 between Middleton and Eagle Road.

Dick Knox Pond in Emmett will receive 420 trout, while Marsing Pond and Riverside Pond will each get 270. Sawyers Pond will be stocked with 180.

In the Magic Valley Region, Filer Kids Pond and Filer Pond will be stocked with a combined 900 trout. Kids Pond is open to anglers 12 and under, while Filer Pond is open to all ages.

Youth under 14 can fish for free, and licenses for adults can be purchased online.