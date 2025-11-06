Voters showcase the importance of open spaces in Boise by overwhelmingly passing levy

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise asked the tax payers to vote on an $11 million Clean Water and Open Space Levy, the citizens responded with 81 percent voting in favor of the levy.

Boise could look a lot different today, but in 2001 the voters passed a levy with 59 percent approval. This levy helped the city protect multiple reserves in the foothills providing people with multiple recreational opportunities.

"It’s irrefutable to say that Boise would be the Boise we know today without the passage of the 2001 levy and the 2015 levy," said Alexis Pickering, the executive director of Conservation Voters of Idaho. "We have this sweet window of time to preserve spaces and I think voters understand that."

Voters recognized the importance of preserving open spaces and preventing development so when the 2015 levy rolled around voters approved that levy with 75 percent in favor of the levy and now this latest levy passed with 81 percent of the vote.

“I mean 81 percent is basically unheard of," said Pickering. "It’s amazing to see our open spaces, our parks, our pathways and that our Boise River continues to be one of those shared values that we all have."

The Conservation of Voters of Idaho helped lead the campaign to vote yes on the Clean Water and Open Space Levy with partnerships with the Boise Fire Union, the Golden Eagle Audubon Society, the Boise Bicycle Project and others. A team of volunteers knocked on 15,000 doors and yard signs sold out quickly.

I met Alexis at the Settlers Canal Path, a new spot for people on the west bench to utilize at the Goodard Linear Park Pathway. This opened this past May with funds from the 2015 levy.

"I can’t tell you how amazing it is to take my three-year-old toddler to go down to the neighborhood restaurant, or go to church, or go to the playground," said Pickering. "Having safe places that are free is huge in a time when things are really expensive and we feel disconnected from our community."

The latest levy will cost the average homeowner forty dollars over the next two years and give the city another $11 million. This levy will be used to protect clean water, conserve wildlife habitat and reduce wildfire risk.

However, there will also be projects like the pathway, or the stairs that lead from Ann Morrison Park to the Boise bench to provide safe connections, the city will use the funds to further there goal of having a nearby park for every resident in the city.

"Those investments are going to be felt southwest of Boise and further west of us on the bench because this is where we are feeling that growth," said Pickering. "There are a lot of opportunities to preserve these parks and these open spaces before development comes in and takes over for good."

There is a Clean Water and Open Space advisory committee who reviews requests from neighborhood associations, citizens and non profit groups. Within that oversight the committee will bring projects to the city council to decide on if that project makes sense with the levy funds.

Approving the levy also gives the city funds to purchase land if it becomes available in the foothills or another part of town. These levies have been the reason why the Boise foothills aren't fully developed compared to cities like Salt Lake.

You can click here to see what some of the funds have been spent on in the the past.