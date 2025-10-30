IDAHO CITY, Idaho — A new backcountry escape is finally coming to life in the mountains near Idaho City.

The Petersen Yurt – the newest addition to Idaho’s system of wilderness yurts – is taking shape thanks to the work of volunteers and months of planning.

“It’s like a giant Lego set, very honestly, and we’ve got a bunch of grown adults putting together some adult Legos up here. It’s a really neat finished product,” Dave Claycomb, Recreation Resources Bureau Chief for Idaho Parks and Recreation, said.

A symphony of saws and drills filled the air as Idaho’s wilderness gained its newest overnight destination.

WATCH: Volunteers bring Petersen Yurt to life

Watch the new Petersen backcountry yurt come to life near Idaho City

The yurt came in pieces, and a team of volunteers worked to put it together in one day.

“What’s amazing is that lattice work that you see behind me – that is the structural foundation for all that follows,” Claycomb said.

Claycomb says their backcountry yurts are among the most in-demand experiences they offer – and it has been decades since they added a new one to the system.

“It was kind of a no-brainer to add this seventh one to the system because all the other six are so heavily booked anyways,” he said.

Idaho Parks and Recreation

After months of preparation, crews got to work building the Petersen Yurt.

“What's cool is when you watch every part of it go up!" DeEtta Dubron said.

Dubron worked for Idaho Parks and Recreation for years, managing the Idaho City backcountry yurts, when she was known as DeEtta Petersen.

After years of service supporting the program, the newest yurt was named after her.

“It was just my dream job. Just something that you would love to be out here doing, just looking forward to it all the time,” Dubron said.

“I feel so blessed to be able to say that a yurt is going up in my name. I never expected it, but I do think it’s really cool,” she added.

Building a yurt starts with an empty deck, followed by the frame, reinforcements, the outer skin, and a bubble dome skylight. Then a wood stove, furniture, and other essentials are added to complete the space.

“You don’t have to be a seasoned backcountry enthusiast to be able to come and enjoy the backcountry,” Claycomb said.

The Idaho Parks and Recreation backcountry yurt system offers year-round adventure.

“You’re off the beaten path. You really don’t see anybody when you’re up here, and yet you’ve got all the creature comforts you need. You feel like you’re a part of the environment instead of an intrusion on it,” Claycomb said.

If all goes to plan, the Petersen Yurt will open for public reservations starting in mid-December.