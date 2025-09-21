Fall Flights makes quite the impression at the World Center for Birds of Prey

BOISE, Idaho — Entering its 15th year, Fall Flights is a one-of-a-kind demonstration where raptors soar directly over the audience.

The show will happen every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until October 31. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for kids. Click here for more information on tickets.

Due to the show's popularity, two years ago, the World Center for Birds of Prey added another day of shows.

See these birds take flight!

Fall Flights makes quite an impression at the World Center for Birds of Prey

"It was really fun and I really enjoyed the magic," said Marvin Utley, who caught the show for the first time with his family. "I think they had as much fun as I did, the little boys really enjoyed it, and I think all the family did too."

The Peregrine Fund makes it their mission to help birds of prey all over the world. Their efforts helped get the peregrine falcon delisted from the endangered species list, and their unique demonstration is one way they try to get people to care about raptors.

"The trainers are fantastic and they keep it not only informative, but lighthearted," said Leslie, who is a big fan of the World Center for Birds of Prey. "They are so fantastic with the birds."

The trainers teach people the history of raptors, what type of habitat they live in, and the dangers they face today. It's an educational opportunity where the birds fly directly over the audience.

"They miss you by inches," said Utley. "The peregrine was pretty cool the way it flies and the way it zooms, she said it was the fastest bird on the planet."

Everybody has their favorite bird, and for Neighborhood Reporter Steve Dent, it is Lucy the vulture.

Catch Lucy and all of her bird friends at the next Birds of Prey show!

