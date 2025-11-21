Anglers take advantage of a unique opportunity to fish for steelhead in the Boise River

Idaho Fish and Game stocked around 200 steelhead at five different locations along the Boise River on Friday. The anglers were waiting and ready for their arrival.

Dozens of anglers fished for steelhead at the American Bridge, including Lucas Bollman, who was thrilled when he caught a 27-inch steelhead that weighed six and a half pounds.

"Oh man, I could tell she was huge when I set the hook," said Bollman. "She was massive. I saw the flashes and the shape, and I was like ok, this is going to be a long fight."

For Bollman, it marked a new personal best when it comes to fishing for steelhead and he is thankful to Idaho Fish and Game for providing this opportunity in the Treasure Valley.

"I couldn’t be happier on the mighty Boise River, everybody is happy fishing today," said Bollman. "It’s just a great opportunity you get to catch big fish and have a great time with friends and family. There is not a better way to spend time outside."

Idaho Fish and Game trucks in the steelhead from Hells Canyon Dam. They have spent the last two weeks trapping these fish, and they use them for broodstock at the hatchery.

They will then bring the leftover fish to the Boise River, where people line up hours before Idaho Fish and Game arrives.

"It's fishing with 40 of your closest friends," said Blake Schnebly, who we talked to after he caught a steelhead. "We all came out for a reason, and it is to catch one. I feel a little grateful and a little lucky, but I’m hoping for two today."

Steelhead in the Boise River have a bag limit of two per day, six in possession and 20 for the fall season. Anglers need to have a fishing license and a permit for steelhead. These requirements bring in extra funds for Idaho Fish and Game.

Anglers usually have to travel to Riggins or Salmon to fish for steelhead in the wild. Schnebly prefers to do that, but he also believes this helps introduce more anglers to this fish.

"Steelhead is the iconic species," said Schnebly. "This is kind of cheating, and I like to do it with swinging flies instead of nymphing in solitude and suffering for ten hours before you get a tug."

Anglers pulled out several steelhead while we were at the American Bridge, but they certainly didn't get them all.

So if you are looking for something to do this weekend, there will be a lot of people fishing on the Boise River.