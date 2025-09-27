The Dry Creek Historical Society is gearing up for their biggest day of the year when they welcome families on Sunday for a day of activities and history at Old Time Farm Day.

This marks the largest fundraiser of the year for this non-profit and it helps them with restoration projects and fulfilling their mission of teaching people about what it was like to live and work on a farm in the 1800s.

"We are part of the Boise School District third-grade curriculum," said Cindi Elliot of the Dry Creek Historical Society. "Between the spring and fall, we bring out about 50 percent of the kids, and if the school doesn’t have funding for buses, we actually have Mrs. Schick visit the classroom so to fund those activities and everything else we do, this is extremely important."

In the past year, the farmstead debuted several new attractions, including a new saddle shed, a new outhouse, a new fence, a new walkway, and most impressive of all— a new Aeromotor windmill that dates back to 1930.

Check out the video to learn more about the restoration projects and hear from the Barn Whisperer

The Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead features several new restorations ahead of Old Time Farm Day

"This is the centerpiece of our new activity and our education program. While this would not have been on this farmstead, these used to be all over the Treasure Valley," said Frank Eld. "When the wind blows, it pumps water, and it actually works."

Frank Eld is known as the Barn Whisperer, and we did a story with Frank a couple of years ago showcasing his restoration efforts with the barn. Frank loves working with the other volunteers to bring this history alive, especially for the kids.

"The kids are full of questions, I mean, my gosh, you wouldn’t believe all the questions the kids have because they’ve never experienced anything like this," said Eld. "When you are here, it is like stepping back in time."

You can do that this Sunday with your family from noon to 5:00 p.m. during Old Time Farm Day. Admission costs $8, but only $30 for the entire family. The event will have demonstrations, activities, food, live music, and plenty of things to keep the kids entertained, from goats to churning butter, tractors, and competitions.