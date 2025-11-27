IDAHO CITY, Idaho — If you are looking for an outdoor adventure following Thanksgiving, a popular activity for many people is heading into the Boise National Forest to harvest a Christmas tree.

It looks a lot different this year at the Granite Creek Recreation Area just north of Idaho City because right now because it feels like winter hasn't arrived yet.

Check out the video to see the conditions and people harvesting trees in previous years

Families can cut down a Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest

"No snow ,but no cars. It is quiet and my mom is visiting from the UK so we came up here to do this before she leaves," said Helena Kruczynska. "We are here for the experience and coming into the hills, it’s beautiful and so different from home," said Jane.

There are steps that people need to know in order to successfully and safely go on this family adventure. It starts with securing a permit for ten dollars. People can purchase those at select vendors or online at Recreation.Gov. If you have a fourth grade you can get one for free through the Every Kids Outdoor Program.

"Getting a Christmas tree in the Boise National Forest it takes some effort, you are kind of signing up for an adventure," said Mike Williamson of the Boise National Forest, who also harvests a tree himself. "Folks should make a day of it and visit some of these communities around the forest."

There are a bunch of rules and regulations that people need to know: Trees have to be under 12-feet tall, they should be cut at the base of the trunk and people aren't allowed to cut down trees within 300 feet of a road or a stream.

It is important to know where you are and plan out your adventure to make sure you harvest a tree in the proper location. The Forest Service has tools to help you and one of the most popular places is the Granite Creek Recreation Area.

"Permits are only good for cutting trees on the Boise National Forest so we strongly suggest people go to our website to take a look at the maps," said Williamson. "You can utilize smartphone apps like Avenza to know where you are."

It's likely that you won't have any cell service in the national forest so those offline maps can really help. It's also really important to let someone know where you are going and when you plan to be back.

Normally this time of year snow is the obstacle, but that is not the case this year. However, when I explored the forest service roads they were pretty muddy with the freeze and thaw cycle currently going on. It's a good idea to be prepared for the elements and have a reliable vehicle with high clearance or four-wheel drive.

The Kruczynska decided to park at Granite Creek and explore on foot to find their tree and in my opinion that is the safest way to harvest a tree, but it also takes some work.

"We are going to look for one maybe about nine or ten feet, I got a permit for three because I also make wreaths so I may get an extra one," said Helena. "We are out here to get a tree."