MIDVAIL, Idaho — Many hunters filled their tags in the first two weekends of the general rifle season, as Idaho Fish and Game tells us harvest numbers are about the same as last year, but we have also seen problems, including poaching all over the Gem State.

We stopped at an Idaho Fish and Game checkpoint in Midvale in Adams County to see how hunting season is going on the western side of the state. Hunters, anglers, and trappers are required to stop at these check points even if they don't harvest any game.

"It’s important because it really helps us manage game and we get a good sense of early success rate," said Regan Berkley, a wildlife manager for Idaho Fish and Game. "We get a chance to talk with hunters and see what they are seeing out in the field."

These checkpoints also provide a place for hunters to submit samples for the Idaho Fish and Game to test for chronic wasting disease. That's what Carson Fluffy did after harvesting a buck with his family.

Hunting season has brought success, but it's also showcased some problems

"I see this doe, it’s like standing right on the ridge and I’m like Dad, there is a doe right there," said Carson, who is from Caldwell. "He’s like, 'what where?' And then we jumped over the ridge, and it happened so fast."

Carson used that doe to find the herd, and then this young man took his shot and got a clean kill on a beautiful buck. Carson now has a story to tell, and his family will reap the rewards from a successful hunt.

"I’m going to European mount it myself, and then we always keep the meat, we process it ourselves," said Carson. "It was just really cool."

However, not all hunters have been following the rules, and we have seen this with several different cases of poaching or not fully harvesting a kill.

This has happened all over the state, from the panhandle to eastern Idaho, and most recently with two new cases in the Clearwater region. Last week, someone poached a moose in one of the units around the Midvale check station.

"We did just have a cow moose that was shot and left to waste in Unit 32A, and there is no cow moose season in 32A," said Berkley. "We got a post on our Facebook page, and we are looking for any information on that."

Penalties for poaching can come with some hefty fines, a loss of hunting and fishing licenses, and even jail time. If you have information on a violation, you can contact Idaho Fish and Game or call the Citizens Against Poaching at 1-800-632-5999.

Idaho Fish and Game is also warning hunters that artificial intelligence has been providing wrong information to hunters. Berkley says it's ok to use AI, but hunters should also look up the regulations before they head out to avoid a fine.

"Checking the regulations is key because we actually make changes every two years," said Berkley. "In cases where hunters haven't looked at the regulations in years, sometimes we have changed opportunities, and they are possibly in danger of violating a rule if they haven't checked the regulations."

At the check station, hunters need to show Idaho Fish and Game evidence of sex, proof of species, and the proper tags. The rifle hunting season continues for another two or three weekends, depending on the area.