Sun Valley Winter Wonderland kicks into high gear with the Tree Lighting Ceremony

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The Tree Lighting Ceremony is a popular event in the Sun Valley Village, getting people into the holiday spirit. It's part of a month-long celebration called the Winter Wonderland.

"It’s really great," said Lauren Bourgeau of Sun Valley Resort. "Our team does a great job, and they are hard at work putting the lights up from early fall to make sure it looks really nice."



Sun Valley really knows how to make the holidays magical, as the Winter Wonderland has been going on for ten years now. It starts at the beginning of December and goes all the way until Christmas Eve.

The Tree Lighting Ceremony also featured the winter market, where local businesses displayed their unique products. People can check out the gingerbread houses that are on display all month, and on Saturday, there was a live ice carving demonstration.

"We absolutely love it, we love coming up here," said Edward Fraze with IceWorks Inc. out of Salt Lake City. "The people, the village, and the resort are so nice and accommodating."

The crowd watched Edward craft a Christmas tree with lights, and there was even a family from Boise who watched the entire process. Edward not only loves working on his craft, but he also enjoys interacting with people.

"It has been a lifelong passion," said Fraze. "I love sculpting ice, I love touching ice, and I love everything about it when I’m working. It’s always fun, it is always pleasurable, and it doesn’t feel like a job."

Winter Wonderland continues with concerts, parties, and ice skating with Santa Claus next Saturday. On Christmas Eve, there will be an ice skating show and the torchlight parade.

"There are a lot of family traditions and a lot of people come up and celebrate and just enjoy time with each other," said Bourgeau. We do a really fantastic job decorating and making the resort feel like Christmas."

Sun Valley opened Dollar Mountain on Friday and Baldy has five lifts running because of the work the snow making team has done so far this year. People in Sun Valley are hoping the snow will arrive next week.snow-making