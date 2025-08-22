BOISE, Idaho — The Ride for the Fallen will take bikers on a 160-mile loop along through the Idaho mountains with the funds going towards helping veterans in need.

We caught up with the Combat Veterans Association at the Boise VA where they dropped off thousands of dollars of food for the food pantry. It's something they do four times a year and it's one of many ways they aim to help their fellow vets.

"We help people with rent, utilities, car payments or whatever they fall behind on, if they need our help, that’s what we do," said chapter commander Todd Hayes. "It's awesome, there is no better feeling in the world."

I've done enough of these stories to know that motorcycles plus veterans equals camaraderie. Club members need to be a veteran to join the club, as well as own a 500 CC motorcycle, but riding provides a way for vets to come together.

"Everyone of us joined this group because we wanted someone to ride with that thought like we did," said Hayes. "We are all veterans, so we get to joke around with everyone in a way that you wouldn't be able to do otherwise."

Check out the video to learn more about the Ride for the Fallen:

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association invites people out for the Ride for the Fallen

However, this club invites anyone to come out and ride on Saturday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. This will be a unique ride along Highway 55, Highway 21, and the Banks Lowman Road as riders take on two-lane highways and mountain passes on the Lowman Loop.

"Idaho offers so many beautiful places to ride," said Tracy Tessar. "You really don’t understand the smells that Idaho has to offer, and the temperature goes up and down with the elevation. You will be sweating one minute, and the next minute you will be like 'That’s a nice cool breeze.'"

The ride starts at High Desert Harley Davidson in Meridian, and this is one of the most important fundraisers of the year for the club, but it's also a chance for anyone to ride for someone they have lost.

"I carry a list of everyone I ride for," said Tessar. "I look at it like they are my guardian angels, and lord knows I need as many guardian angels as I can get.”