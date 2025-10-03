The Canyon County Composite mountain bike team gears up for the state championship

The Idaho Interscholastic Cycling League will finish off the season at Bogus Basin on Saturday with the state championship. This is the final race of the NICA seven-race series.

Mountain biking helps kids develop a lot of different skills, and why they compete is different for every rider.

Enoch McNeiece is looking to finish strong as he sits in fifth place in the series, and he's hoping to land a top 5 podium finish with a strong race on Saturday.

"I think it is going to take a lot of defense to keep those guys off my wheel with aggressive attacking, especially in that last climb," said McNeiece. "I'm trying to get as much cushion as I can on the uphill."

The Canyon County Composite mountain bike team gears up for the state championshi

During the race, riders will have to ride up to the Pioneer Lodge and then back down while doing two laps. It means that riders have to be proficient at ascending and descending.

"It’s pretty steep up and down," said Shane Ketterling, another senior. "It’s a lot of climbing, and then when you hit the downhill, it’s a pretty fast downhill. It’s a good track, though; it is really fun."

Ketterling told me he doesn't put up the fastest times, but he really enjoys participating in the NICA series. That's the beauty of this program: Shane will look to get a personal best on Saturday as he may have found a lifetime sport to compete in.

"It’s awesome, it is one of those things like you can do from sixth grade clear up to 80 if you want to," said Ketterling. "It's a really fun sport and it's something you can enjoy your whole life."

Sadie Swift is in sixth grade, and for Sadie, this is her first year competing with the Canyon County Composite team. Her father Riley, practices with the team.

"Riding with this team has been really fun; it's like a big family. There is always someone to turn to when you need help," said Swift. "The biggest challenge has probably been learning all the skills right away and the conditioning too."

During the team meeting, one of the captains highlighted the importance of focusing their energy on practicing their lines on the downhill sections at Bogus Basin.

"NICA for me has evolved over the years; it kind of just started out as a hobby," said McNeiece. "Now, it’s just like one of the main parts of my life, and I just love it. Every day, it’s just so much fun."

The Canyon County Composite team currently sits in third place in the team standings for Division Two, with Middleton in the lead. The Boise Brave was also up at Bogus Basin training. The Brave has the largest team in the state, and they are currently in first place in Division One.

The state championship happens from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bogus Basin. The mountain will be closed during this time.