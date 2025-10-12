Idaho Veterans and Patriots Association takes veterans off-roading

BOISE, Idaho — Vets Day Out is a special day during the fall where veterans get to go for a ride, and this marks the second year of this off-roading adventure.

Idaho Veterans and Patriots Association is a relatively new organization that has only been around for five years. This non-profit makes it its mission to help veterans and first responders through events, but also by helping similar organizations.

"That’s the best part, working with everybody else and making sure things happen for the veterans and the first responders," said Tana Wooten of Idaho Veterans and Patriots Association.

On Saturday, the Idaho Veterans and Patriots Association partnered with several off-roading groups, including 4 Lo Idaho Off-Road, in an effort to help veterans get some fresh air and experience something different.

"There are a lot of guys and girls that only get to see where the bus line brings them, and it is just so much fun to show them the really, the beauty of Idaho," said Wooten.

The ride started from the VA and went up and over Rocky Canyon, down to Robie Creek. At that point, the Boise County Sheriff's Office blocked the road so all the rigs could stay together until Grimes Creek.

The entrance to Grimes Creek allowed some of the vehicles to show off and play in the water and the mud. The veterans really enjoyed this, especially if they were in one of those vehicles.

"To be honest, it was kind of amazing," said Albert Poindexter, an Army veteran. "I got to take some roads around here and see parts that I didn’t know existed. There were some awesome rock formations."

The drive up Pint Creek was beautiful as the fall colors popped at higher elevations, as a group of nearly 30 rigs made their way up the mountain, where the ride ended at Bogus Basin.

"It’s nice to be able to silence the noise by unplugging from the daily life, getting out of the city, and out in the beautiful nature," said David Estes, an Air Force veteran. "You get to see things you don’t really get to see often."

And that is the point of the ride, as the Idaho Veterans and Patriots Association is looking to create some new chapters, but in the meantime, they are looking for people to volunteer to help them serve veterans and first responders.

However, if you are a veteran, be on the lookout for Vets Day Out next year, as the new profit is planning to do another ride next fall.

"As long as the veteran is able to climb in a vehicle, we will take him out," said Wooten. "The leaves are changing out here, and it is beautiful; everyone needs to see it."