Trinity Hot Springs is between Pine and Featherville, it's less than a two-hour drive from Boise, and it features the deepest known source for a spring in the world.

The water in Trinity Hot Springs comes from under the Idaho batholith, a huge piece of granite that protects the water from contaminants. The water sits 2.2 miles beneath the surface, and it doesn't bubble up for an estimated 16,000 years.

Check out the video to see how clear this water is —

Trinity Hot Springs features some of the most unique water in the world

"It’s the only spring water in the world they found that doesn't have any trace levels of tritium, which is a nuclear byproduct," said Dana Stream of Trinity Hot Springs. "It just means the nuclear product has permeated the atmosphere and rained down, soaking into all the aquifers and is coming up in all of the spring water except this one."

The purity and the minerals in this crystal clear water contain silica and other minerals. The spring has a five-star rating by a German Institute.

"It’s called a Naturliches Heilwasser, which means natural healing water," said Stream. "That five-star rating is the top rating you can get in the world, and it’s the only one in north, central or south America that has gotten that accreditation."

The hot springs don't have that sulfuric smell that most hot springs have, and it's right in our own backyard, nestled in the pines. Michael Conger comes to Trinity Hot Springs to recharge his batteries, something he has done for the last 30 years.

"The minerals and the mineral content is very special," said Conger. "Your skin feels good and your inner core, it’s a place I come to get away and regroup."

As a destination, Trinity Hot Springs features many different amenities, as people can stay overnight in a room in the historic lodge, the resort has private cabins and a house across the road for large retreats. In warmer weather, they also provide tent camping options and RV spots with hookups.

The main lodge features a den with musical instruments, a yoga studio with classes on the weekends, and people can add a massage and treatment to their soak.

"It’s a beautiful place to experience, enjoy and really connect with yourself and your own health and wellness," said Steam. "The water is such a pure state, and water is life."

To book a reservation to soak in the hot springs, click here. The resort is much busier on the weekends — I only saw a couple of people there on Wednesday, and I have to admit I felt rejuvenated after enjoying the water.

If you do make the trip out, make sure to bring some type of water bottle so you can try the water. It's also on the verge of winter, so you may want to check the weather before trying to make the drive.