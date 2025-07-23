The case against Bryan Kohberger: A timeline of the University of Idaho murders investigation

MOSCOW, Idaho — As Bryan Kohberger appears in an Ada County courtroom for his formal sentencing hearing on Wednesday, here's a timeline of the high-profile quadruple homicide investigation in which he’s pleaded guilty to murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022.

WATCH: Executive Reporter Karen Lehr explains the timeline in the case against Bryan Kohberger

Full Timeline: Bryan Kohberger & The University of Idaho Murders

Nov. 13, 2022

At 11:55 a.m., some surviving roommates and close friends call 911 from 1122 King Road in Moscow, Idaho, sparking a cross-country quadruple homicide investigation near the University of Idaho campus, where four students were found dead from multiple stab wounds.

“Something just happened in our house, we don’t know what," the caller tells dispatch.

The University sends out VANDAL ALERTs informing students that Moscow Police are investigating the deaths, saying there is "no ongoing threat."

Nov. 14, 2022

Moscow Police identify the victims as best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, and a young couple, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle. All four victims are between 20 and 21 years old. The three female students lived together at the house. Chapin was spending the night. Goncalves recently graduated and moved out, but was visiting Moscow for the weekend.

Nov. 16, 2022

The Latah County Coroner performs autopsies on the victims.

Moscow Police hold a press conference where Chief James Fry calls the crime a targeted attack. With no motive, murder weapon, or suspect, police urge the public to call in tips.

"The four were stabbed with a knife, but no weapon has been located at this time," Chief Fry said at the time. "Based on evidence at the scene, we believe this was an isolated, targeted attack on our victims."

Nov. 17, 2022

A vigil is held in Boise to honor the victims.

Nov. 18, 2022

Moscow Police release detailed whereabouts for each victim in the hours leading up to their deaths, hoping the clues will help lead them to their suspect.

Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle spent the night with friends at the Sigma Chi fraternity house before returning to the King Road home around 1:45 a.m.

Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen went to The Corner Club in Moscow, where they were seen on surveillance at 1:30 a.m. They then grabbed late-night food at a well-known food truck before getting a ride back to King Road. All victims were home by 2:00 a.m.

Nov. 26, 2022

Moscow Police hold another press conference where they walk back previous statements that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

"There is a threat out there still, possibly, we don’t know," Chief James Fry said at the time. "We don’t believe it’s going to be to anyone else. But we all have to be aware of our surroundings and make sure that we’re watching out for each other.”

Nov. 30, 2022

The University of Idaho hosts a vigil to honor the victims on campus. Thousands of students attend.

Dec. 8, 2022

Investigators ask the community to report sightings of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra, which they say was spotted on surveillance footage near the crime scene at the time of the murders.

Over a month goes by without any arrests or suspects identified.

Within six weeks of the murders, police receive nearly 20,000 tips.

Dec. 30, 2022

Police arrest Bryan Christopher Kohberger at his parents' home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania. Investigators said they matched his DNA to genetic material recovered from a knife sheath found at the crime scene.

Kohberger, 28 at the time of his arrest, was a criminal justice graduate student at Washington State University, located approximately eight miles west of Moscow in Pullman, Washington.

Learn more about the initial investigation and findings that led to Kohberger's arrest:

Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the suspect arrested in connection to Moscow homicides

Jan. 4, 2023

Kohberger is extradited from Monroe County Jail in Pennsylvania and booked into the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.

WATCH BELOW: As Kohberger appears in an Idaho courtroom for the first time, we learn more details about what was left behind at the crime scene

Bryan Kohberger appears in court, PCA reveals new details in Moscow quadruple homicide

May 17, 2023

Kohberger is indicted by a grand jury on four felony counts of first-degree murder and one felony count of burglary.

Aug. 23, 2023

Kohberger waives his right to a speedy trial.

Dec. 28, 2023

The home where Chapin, Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen were killed is demolished. The owner of the off-campus house donated it to the university, which stated that the demolition would be a key step toward achieving closure. However, some of the victims' families oppose the demolition, calling for the house to be preserved until after the case goes to trial.

WATCH: Parents and students grieve statewide one year after U of I murders

Parents and students grieving statewide one year after U of I murders

April 18, 2024

Kohberger submits an alibi, claiming he was "out driving" alone at the time of the murders.

July 23, 2024

Kohberger's defense team, citing concerns over seating an unbiased jury in the small town, requests his trial be moved to Ada County.

Sep. 6, 2024

Kohberger seeks to have the death penalty thrown out.

Sep. 9, 2024

A judge grants a change of venue for Kohberger's trial, citing the extensive media coverage of the case and potential impacts on a jury pool in the small Idaho community. Trial preparations begin in Boise.

WATCH: Learn more about why the trial was moved from Latah to Ada County

Bryan Kohberger's trial moved to Ada County

Sep. 16, 2024

Kohberger is transferred to the Ada County Jail in Boise.

Oct. 9, 2024

A date is set for Kohberger's trial. The trial is scheduled for Aug. 11, 2025, with jury selection beginning July 30.

Feb. 19, 2025

A judge denies various requests from the defense to suppress evidence, including DNA.

March 14, 2025

Audio of the 911 call from the day of the quadruple murder is made public.

WARNING: This video includes the 911 phone call made in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case. It may be disturbing to some.

LISTEN: 911 call from the University of Idaho quadruple murder case

April 24, 2025

A judge rules that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against Kohberger if he is convicted. His defense attorneys had argued that the death penalty should be off the table due to his autism diagnosis.

May 21, 2025

Kohberger's defense seeks a trial delay following the airing of a Dateline NBC special that revealed evidence that had not previously been made public. The defense cites a violation of the judge's gag order as a reason for a delay.

Learn more about what evidence was revealed in the Dateline special:

Newly unsealed documents in Bryan Kohberger case

June 18, 2025

Judge Steven Hippler hears arguments for the defense's request to delay the trial.

WATCH: Kohberger sat still as Judge Hippler heard arguments for the defense's request for a delay

Judge in Bryan Kohberger murder case hears defense request for delay

June 26, 2025

Kohberger's trial date is pushed back by one week with sealed proceedings to be held from July 28 to Aug. 1, jury selection to begin Aug. 4, and the court estimates that the trial itself will begin on Aug. 18.

June 30, 2025

The two friends who found the victims' bodies speak publicly for the first time. They said they saw Xana's body on the floor, unresponsive. It was hours before they realized Kaylee and Maddie were also inside and no longer alive.

June 30, 2025

Kohberger agrees to a plea deal to avoid the death penalty and instead serve four consecutive life sentences for the murders of Chapin, Goncalves, Kernodle and Mogen.

WATCH: Former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy explains what Kohberger’s guilty plea means for the case:

What happens next? Former Idaho AG breaks down legal impact of Kohberger’s guilty plea

July 1, 2025

The family of Kaylee Goncalves expresses anger over the plea deal. However, Maddie Mogen’s father tells the Idaho Statesman that he accepts the agreement if it allows his family to avoid a painful trial and help the healing process.

July 2, 2025

Kohberger formally pleads guilty in court to four counts of murder and one count of burglary. Judge schedules sentencing for Wednesday, July 23.

WATCH BELOW: Live Idaho News 6 team coverage as Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to all charges against him

Idaho News 6 at 11am: Kohberger Plea Hearing, Family Reactions, and Breakdown

Click here for more coverage of the Moscow murders and Kohberger's case.