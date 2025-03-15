LISTEN: 911 call from the University of Idaho quadruple murder case. 'Something is happening in our home'

Editor's Note: This article and the attached video include the 911 phone call made in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case. It may be disturbing to some.

"Something is happening in our home, and we don't know what."

A newly released 911 call in the University of Idaho quadruple murder case outlines the frantic moments on November 13, 2022, when a surviving roommate tells dispatchers a roommate is unresponsive.

The call obtained through a public records request from Whitcom 911, and sent to Idaho News 6 from ABC News, was made more than seven hours after texts between two roommates describe someone in a "ski mask" inside the King Road home.

The call, reaching dispatchers at 11:55 a.m., lasted only 4 minutes and 21 seconds until police arrived.

At the start of the call, the surviving roommate is heard speaking through sobs:

"Something is happening in our home, and we don't know what." The roommate starts to sob, and a neighbor takes over the call.

"One of the roommates is passed out, and she was drunk last night. And she's not waking up," the neighbor tells dispatchers. "Oh, and they saw some man in their house last night."

The surviving roommate is heard saying, "pretty much at 4 am..." before the dispatcher interrupts, asking if someone is passed out.

"Come on, we've got to go check," the roommate says to someone at the home. Moments later the roommate says, "She's not waking up."

Many moments after are inaudible, before another person jumps on the call.

"Is she breathing?" the dispatcher asks. "No."

Dispatch asks the original caller if a defibrillator is available, and seconds later, she's heard talking to police before the dispatcher ends the call.

Last week, newly revealed court documents showed that the State of Idaho has filed two motions seeking to include text messages, testimony, and a 911 call as evidence in the trial of Bryan Kohberger.

Kohberger is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, including Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves.

His trial is set to start this August, and he faces the death penalty if convicted.